Lovebox and Citadel festivals will be held at Gunnersbury Park in west London this year, organisers confirmed this week.

Ealing and Hounslow councils reached an agreement with Festival Republic to host the events at Gunnersbury later this year.

The summer festivals were originally going to be hosted at Brockwell Park before organisers confirmed the revised venue on Wednesday.

Lovebox, which will be held over July 13-14, attracts thousands of people each year and has hosted artists in the past such as Mark Ronson, Stormzy and Jamie XX.

Citadel, a one-day festival "combining the city's creativity with a thrilling music lineup", will take place on Sunday July 15 and will announce its main headliner on February 6.

Leader of Ealing Council Julian Bell said he is "delighted" about Festival Republic's announcement.

“I am delighted to welcome the Lovebox and Citadel Festivals to the borough this summer," he said.

"Recognised as among the very best anywhere across the capital and beyond, these festivals will boast acclaimed, international artists and a vibrant atmosphere for thousands of fans attending."

He added: "Gunnersbury Park is a venue with an excellent record of hosting large public events including the London Mela, which has attracted over 90,000 visitors in the past.

"It is currently undergoing a hugely positive transition which will see brand new sports facilities and wonderful historical buildings opening their doors in the near future.

"Hosting these festivals is another huge boost for the park and it underlines our reputation as a place to see great live events.”

Gunnersbury Park in Hounslow, between Acton, Brentford, Chiswick and Ealing, also hosts Europe's largest South Asian festival.

The London Mela attracted more than 80,000 people last year and included a range of music and dance performances.

Councillor Samia Chaudhary, Hounslow Council's cabinet member for green policy and leisure, said: “It is fantastic to have this major weekend of festivals coming to west London.

"It’s great for our community and for the vibrancy of the borough, Ealing and Hounslow have a long history with diverse cultural and musical achievements and this move into festivals brings an exciting new opportunity for all to enjoy.

Melvin Benn from Festival Republic added: “Gunnersbury Park has undergone a phenomenal transformation in recent years and I have no doubt that this move for Lovebox and Citadel 2018 will be a great success.”

