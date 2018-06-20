The video will start in 8 Cancel

The 19th century mansion once owned by the Rothschild family will be seen in all its glory once again on Saturday when Gunnersbury Museum reopens to the public.

Following a huge multi-million pound regeneration project at the mansion's museum and grounds, there will be a packed weekend of family activities to celebrate on Saturday (June 23) and Sunday (June 24).

The once-neglected museum has been transformed and boasts new gallery and learning spaces, as well as a brand new exhibit telling the stories of Ealing , Hounslow and local people.

The years had taken their toll on the house but the grand design by fashionable 19th century architect Sydney Smirke has been restored, bringing to life the once opulent home of the Rothschild family.

CEO of new community interest company Gunnersbury Estate (2026) CIC, David Bowler, said: "We're so excited to finally open the doors of the museum and share this amazing heritage with the local community.

"This weekend of free activities is just a taster of the programme of activities we'll be offering at Gunnersbury over the next few months.

"With so much to enjoy in the park and museum, we hope local people will come back time and again."

Visitors can now appreciate interiors featuring marble columns, the Four Seasons ceiling painting, ornate fireplaces and panoramic views of the 186-acre park.

The museum's diverse collections have undergone extensive conservation work and have now taken pride of place in their new home, ready to inspire visitors of all ages for years to come.

In the park itself, heritage buildings have been restored including Princess Amelia's Bath House and the iconic temple.

The opening weekend will be packed full of activities and entertainment.

You can meet costumed characters bringing the historic kitchens to life and meet Princess Amelia in the Bath House to hear about her 18th century beauty secrets.

There will be live music from Acton High School's all-girl band and other family activities.

Keep a look out for the curator who will be running tours of the museum and the head gardener whose tours will be highlighting some of the new features of the park.

A section of the site is also currently being developed into a major sports centre.

For more information, go to www.visitgunnersbury.org/about.