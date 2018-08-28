Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sadiq Khan has approved a 441-home development in Gunnersbury months after its planning application was rejected by Hounslow Council.

The mayor visited the former Citroen dealership on Wednesday (August 22) before confirming a renegotiated deal with the developers, with 50% affordable housing.

As well as the new apartments, the development, just off the A4 and M4, near the Chiswick Roundabout, will include flexible retail and office space as well as a nursery proposed on the site.

The mayor took charge of the planning decision in February after Hounslow Council rejected London and Quadrant's original proposal, which had 427 homes, with less than 40% affordable.

The Mayor noted that while house building targets were actually being exceeded in Hounslow, the proportion of these homes which are affordable falls well below the borough's target of 40%.

The site will comprise of tower blocks 12, 13, 15, 16 and 18 storeys in height, designed by architects Hawkins/Brown. The initial application, which was rejected in February was due to the perceived impact these buildings would have on the nearby Kew World Heritage Site.

However after a meeting with locals in July, Sadiq Khan decided he was happy to proceed with the plans, in return for an increased percentage of affordable homes, which includes shared ownership for first time buyers as well as homes based on social rent levels.

(Image: L&Q)

Developers L&Q helped secure the deal by contributing £30,000 towards improvements at nearby Gunnersbury Station.

However construction work on the development must be "well underway" within the next two years, or the developer could be compelled by the mayor to provide an even higher proportion of affordable homes.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “This scheme shows how we can unlock the potential of an underused site to build more of the genuinely affordable homes Londoners so urgently need.

(Image: Google)

"I’m clear that to fix the capital’s housing crisis Government must play its part, but we can make a difference now by ensuring developments include more genuinely affordable housing.

“I have carefully considered the impacts of these plans – particularly the effect on historic buildings in nearby Kew Gardens – and have concluded that the benefit of delivering more than 400 homes, including 218 genuinely affordable homes, justifies granting permission.

“I am committed to using the full strength of my planning powers to get London building more affordable homes.

(Image: Google)

“This is another important step as we work towards my long-term strategic goal for 50 per cent of housing in all new developments across the city to be social rented and other genuinely affordable homes for Londoners.”

The development is in a new "opportunity area" which means it has been identified as having capacity to accommodate around 7,500 new homes and 14,000 jobs.

Gunnerbury Park, opposite the development, is undergoing major redevelopment and will have the largest outdoor sporting facilities in London by 2019.