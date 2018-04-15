The video will start in 8 Cancel

A transgender woman with mental health issues has gone missing from Ealing Hospital and police are "increasingly concerned for her wellbeing".

Andre Kirlew, who has bipolar disease and paranoid schizophrenia, has not been seen since Thursday (April 12) in the Costa Coffee area of Ealing Hospital.

Police are warning members of the public not to approach Andre, who is known to frequent Dean Gardens in West Ealing , as well as local parks.

Andre is described as black, six foot tall and of a slim build, wearing a red wig.

At the time of her disappearance, Andre was wearing a short orange and blue skirt and a thin brown leather jacket. She is also wearing heavy make up with blue eye shadow, bright blue contact lenses with thick black framed glasses without lenses inside.

Officers are increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and would urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000 quoting CAD 7278/12APR18.

