The heartbroken mum of 23-year-old Patryk Jezmanski who was stabbed in the heart outside a Perivale off-licence has said his death has “left an enormous void” in the family's life.

At about 8.15pm on December 10 last year, Patryk Jezmanski, who had lived in Perivale for two years, was fatally stabbed in the heart outside an off-licence in Bilton Road.

The 23-year-old, who was a much-loved father, son and brother, was rushed to a west London hospital but was pronounced dead at around 10.25pm.

On Friday (July 27), 24-year-old Adrian Kompinski, also from Perivale, was found guilty of the manslaughter of Jezmanski at the Old Bailey and was jailed for 17 years.

Speaking after the sentencing, Violetta Abubaker, the victim's mum, recalled the moment she was told her son, who was working as a labourer at the time, had been stabbed.

She said: "Patryk came to the UK to try to better himself. He was not academically minded, but was a hard worker.

“My daughter came to the UK in June 2016 and a few months later on I came to the UK for work and for us to be together, and Patryk was very excited when I arrived.

“We lived together in rented accommodation, and our ultimate aim was to have our own flat or house.

“This dream was shattered when I was told the devastating news that Patryk had been killed. I was on the train at the time and broke down uncontrollably, I could not believe what had happened. I was hysterical.”

(Image: Met Police)

A post-mortem taken days after the stabbing in Bilton Road gave Jezmanski's cause of death as haemorrhaging and a stab wound to the heart.

Ms Abubaker added: “Patryk was always happy, always smiling, he lit up our lives, and now that he has been taken from our family, he has left a gaping chasm, one which can never be filled.

“Patryk was my firstborn, and as such he was always dearest to a mother’s heart. He was not only my son but also a brother and a father.

“It has been six months since Patryk died, and the pain of his passing has not eased. Emotions are still so raw and I cannot come to terms with the fact I will never see or speak to him again.

(Image: Met Police)

“I miss Patryk more than I could ever have thought possible and his death left an enormous void in our lives.

“Every day I get up with a heavy heart as I struggle to get through life without my beloved Patryk. Every day I do my best to get on with life and reassure my family and think it will hurt less, it will be easier tomorrow for all of us – but it isn’t.

“The only thing I want out of all this misery is for justice to be served for that man taking my son’s life. I have no feelings for him either way.”

Kompinski, of Rydal Crescent, Perivale, was found guilty on June 22 at the Old Bailey of the manslaughter of Jezmanski and of being in possession of an offensive weapon.