Council bosses have apologised for not ordering tests sooner into suspected soil contamination around Grenfell Tower following last year's tragic blaze.

They told a packed Kensigton and Chelsea Council meeting which spilled out into an overflow hall they should have listened to the community's concerns that the fire could have left the soil contaminated with toxins.

The meeting was called following revelations that fire chemistry and toxicology expert Professor Anna Stec warned authorities about “high concentrations” of toxins in soil around Grenfell.

Kensington and Chelsea council leader Elizabeth Campbell told the meeting: "We listened to the evidence but we didn’t listen to what people were saying and for that we apologise.”

Public Health England’s London director Yvonne Doyle also apologised “for poor communication".

She said the risk assessments suggested the highest risk was from the air. She said there had however been a plan to test the soil and that she had asked for a second opinion following the anxiety around Professor Stec’s findings.

"The government science does not think your risk has changed. It remains low,” she told the gathering, but added: “I am very sorry about the level of anxiety there is here."

She confirmed there will now be soil testing and added: "Testing has to be done properly and the testing strategy has to be done carefully."

"There is no Public Health England cover up. In fact we are trying to get the data out."

(Image: Julia Gregory)

Residents were given a series of assurances, including the removal of bags stored in garages at Hurstway Walk which have been the subject of speculation that they are full of asbestos, and over concerns about asbestos from the remains of the tower

Bromley Council’s chief executive Doug Patterson, who is in charge of managing the tower, said there was no evidence of asbestos from it.

Mr Patterson also agreed to remove bags stored in the garages at Hurstway Walk. He told the meeting the sealed bags "are not full of asbestos".

He was confronted by Eve Daniel who asked who gave him permission to store bags in the garages.

One resident asked if there was a contingency plan to move the pupils from Kensington Aldridge Academy., which has only just returned to its home next to the tower.

She said: "I am sick of all the stress and trauma that we continually feel every day."

Dr Paul Nathanall, an independent expert on soil contamination told the meeting: "There’s no point going out tomorrow with a shovel and taking soil samples. You’ll be testing in the wrong place and the wrong things."

He said there needs to be a proper plan for the tests and experts have to work out what contaminant they think is there before they start testing.

He said: "You want concentrations then you do a risk assessments.

“You start by taking soil samples, dust samples, water samples where appropriate."

He said if there are higher concentrations, experts might start taking samples from people.

Samia Badani from the Bramley House Residents Association asked about risk levels and said residents had suffered symptoms, including loss of consciousness.

Professor Doyle said: "At the moment the risk from what we’ve measured in the environment remains low."

But she advised people to continue washing and peeling their their vegetables. She said people who grow produce across London would be given the same advice.

"In terms of air quality, the risk is negligible or no risk to the air quality as result of the fire. In terms of soil we will be able to give information when the proper assessment has been done," she added.

Grenfell United chair Natasha Elcock said: "The community is very very anxious about what is going on. When is this going to start? Can we get commitment that this testing is going to start with immediate effect?"

She added: "We need it to happen yesterday."

Dr Rupert Lewis from the government’s office of science responded: "We will start the design with immediate effect."

Professor John Ashton made a commitment to publish data from the tests so the community can see it.

The meeting started and ended with a minute’s silence to commemorate the 72 people who died in the fire.