Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV images showing the bare-footed tenant of the flat where the Grenfell Tower fire started as he fled the building have been displayed at a public inquiry.

Behailu Kebede, 45, was woken by the sound of his smoke alarm shortly before 1am on June 14, and found white smoke billowing from behind his fridge-freezer.

He alerted his two female housemates, Elsa Afeworki and Almaz Kinfu, before knocking on every door of the neighbouring flats on the block's fourth floor and then rushing outside.

Security footage stills shown at the inquiry into the disaster on Thursday (June 21) pictured Ms Afeworki walking down the stairs into the main lobby at approximately 12.56am, two minutes after the first 999 call.

She is followed at around 12.58am by Mr Kebede, who is seen wearing just a T-shirt and a pair of trousers, but no shoes.

Within two minutes, the first firefighter is seen entering the building.

Witness statements given by Mr Kebede - an Ethiopian Uber driver who had lived in the Kensington block for around 25 years - were read to the hearing.

Chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick had previously been told that the survivor was too "terrified" to give evidence following a media campaign of harassment.

For the first time, sections of his 999 call at 12.54am were translated from Amharic, during which he could be heard telling someone: "Grab it and leave, just leave. What kind of person is she?"

(Image: Grenfell Tower Inquiry/PA Wire)

Counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett told the inquiry at Holborn Bars that Mr Kebede said these words were directed to Ms Kinfu, who had left carrying a suitcase.

Mr Kebede said in a later police statement: "I was a bit annoyed because I saw her with a heavy suitcase and I wanted everyone to leave immediately and no-one else had brought luggage."

A fortnight ago, Mr Kebede's lawyer had condemned as a "nasty lie" media reports that Mr Kebede had packed a bag before fleeing the fire.

During a lengthy statement of truth to the inquiry, dated June 1 2018, the former resident said he had complained about the quality of a window refit now blamed for fire's spread.

Mr Kebede and nearly "everyone" in Grenfell Tower had been concerned about the quality of a recent refurbishment and had raised the issue with both the council and their MP.

His kitchen window was replaced during the work, which "caused problems" as "air was entering my flat through these gaps" around the frame.

(Image: Grenfell Tower Inquiry/PA Wire)

Builders were sent around who "put sealant in the gaps". On Wednesday (June 20), the inquiry heard that this sealant was flammable.

Experts believe the inferno on June 14 2017 escaped through gaps around Mr Kebede's window on to the external facade.

Mr Kebede, however, said he had "no idea" that "highly flammable cladding" had been installed on the outside of the building.

He had moved with his two brothers to the UK in 1991 and was offered a flat in Grenfell Tower soon afterwards.

His statement said: "It is difficult to explain just how happy I was to move into Flat 16 in Grenfell Tower with my younger brothers."

Mr Kebede became friends with many Eritreans and Ethiopians in the building, which, he said, was a multicultural "melting pot".

Eventually his siblings moved out and, by the time of the fire, he was living with two women who had needed a place to stay, leaving him sleeping on a mattress in the living room.

He bought the fridge-freezer around which the fire is thought to have started several years earlier for around £275 new, his statement said.

(Image: PA)

On the night of the fire, Mr Kebede heard no explosions and saw no flames in his flat.

His statement said: "While I was standing outside I saw the fire get bigger and bigger."

He phoned a friend and then left the scene, but felt compelled to return later in the night as he had many friends inside Grenfell Tower, according to his evidence.

The statement continued: "We walked back to the tower on foot.

"When I got there the whole tower was engulfed by an inferno on all four sides.

"It was terrifying. It was much worse than before."