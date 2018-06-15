The video will start in 8 Cancel

Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Rastafarian and non-religious residents all congregated in the shadow of Grenfell Tower to mark the anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people on Thursday (June 14) - in their own way and together.

Kensington and Chelsea's deputy mayor, Mohammed Bakhtiar, opened the multi-faith ceremony under the Westway overpass, where community representatives spoke about grief and love.

Muslim leaders spoke of how many inhabitants of Grenfell Tower would have been getting ready to break their Ramadan fast, forever associating the horrific events for survivors with the time when they would usually mark the holiest month in the Islamic calendar.

From the moment tragedy struck, houses of worship from across the spectrum immediately mobilised, Cllr Bakhtiar said.

“Faith groups will always be here, as they have always been,” he added.

Diverse local congregations from Al-Manaar mosque to Notting Hill Methodist Church opened their doors and continue to support members of the community.

Religious leaders spoke to the crowd, who had piled out in Grenfell green scarves to show solidarity, encouraging them to continue to unite and comfort one another.

Derrick Wilson, senior pastor at Tabernacle Christian Centre, said the world had seen “the best of humanity” in the North Kensington community’s response to Grenfell.

“Two things on the lips of the congregation and of the people are truth and justice,” he told the crowd. “My prayer is that justice will come.”

The multi-faith meeting ended with the crowd of hundreds singing Bob Marley’s One Love as the tower, covered in a wrap reading 'Grenfell forever in our hearts' loomed large in the background.