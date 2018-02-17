Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People living in two housing blocks next to Grenfell Tower who moved out following the fire will be given priority rehousing status by the council.

Residents of Treadgold House and Bramley House have been moved to the top of the list for a new social home in recognition of the impact of the fire.

The news was revealed by Kensington and Chelsea Council as it published its final plans to support the third of its residents still in emergency accommodation out of hotels and into homes.

Traumatised people from the wider Lancaster West Estate had moved from their homes following the June 14 fire, despite their properties not being damaged by the blaze in the nearby tower.

Current figures show 242 households continue to reside in their homes, with 77 remaining in emergency hotel accommodation.

The council hope these people will return to their homes and have announced a multi-million-pound refurbishment of their flats.

The first successful public workshop, in a co-design process with architects and locals, took place at the beginning of February.

A public consultation had highlighted broad agreement with the council’s plans to rehouse those on the wider estate who feel they cannot return to their homes.

(Image: PA)

However, it later revealed the intense and competing pressures facing the to help all its residents, including approximately 3,000 people already on the housing waiting list.

As a result, tenants will be offered a maximum of two suitable offers before losing their priority status.

Deputy council leader Kim Taylor Smith said: "The consultation responses clearly show that we have a duty to balance the needs of the people living on the wider housing estate with approximately 3,000 families and individuals who are on our existing housing list – many of which face issues such as domestic abuse or may have been on the list for many years.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"It is a difficult balance, but one that we hope people can understand. Not only have we listened, but we have heard.

"That’s why I’m pleased to be able to announce that we’re extending our priority housing policy to those living in two additional housing blocks.

"However, we want as many of the households who feel able to return to their homes to do so, helping them rebuild their lives, as the vast majority are already doing. We’re in the process of spending millions to make Lancaster West an even better place to live, and co-creation with residents is already underway."

The policy applies to tenants of Barandon Walk, Hurstway Walk and Testerton Walks (the Walkways) and nearby Treadgold House and Bramley House.

People who are rehoused to a council property will be granted a lifetime tenancy and will pay the applicable rent and service charges for that property.

This could be lower or higher than what they were paying for on the Lancaster West estate.

Those who disagree with the offers will be able to appeal to an independent adjudication panel.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.