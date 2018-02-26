The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tickets for a special concert marking one year since the Grenfell Tower fire , which is being held in memory of one of its victims, have gone on sale.

The Hope for Grenfell Memorial Gala takes place on Wednesday (June 13) at Opera Holland Park (OHP), and aims to raise £50,000 for the Rugby Portobello Trust (RPT) to support victims.

It is being held in memory of the 71 victims of the disaster, including Debbie Lamprell, who worked at the music hall's front of house .

Last year a charity performance of Verdi’s Requiem , held just a few weeks after Grenfell fire, sold out in 36 hours and raised a total of £41,000 for the RPT.

The latest concert has been welcomed by Ms Lamprell's mother , who said: "Debbie loved working at Opera Holland Park and I am grateful that they will be remembering her and all the victims in this special way.

(Image: Met Police)

She added: "She was always part of their family and whilst I still feel the pain of her loss deeply I am so proud that she was so highly valued. The money raised is going to a wonderful cause, too.”

Funds raised by this year’s memorial concert will enable more than 100 children and young people from North Kensington to go on trips to the coast and countryside to try new activities and escape the pressures of everyday life.

It allows them to learn new skills and boost confidence, as well as fostering a safe environment in which to address any emotional issues.

RPT has been supporting the North Kensington community for more than 130 years.

It focuses on supporting children and young people through a diverse range of children’s services, youth programmes and parenting groups.

A total of 71 people died when flames broke out in the 24-storey building on June 14, 2017.

In the months that followed the Grenfell Tower its services doubled to support the wider community affected by the disaster, including families and elderly residents.

Tickets for The Hope for Grenfell Memorial Gala went on sale on Monday morning (February 26).

They cost £75, £100 and £120 and £20 tickets are available directly from Rugby Portobello Trust for local residents.

For tickets and more information click here .

