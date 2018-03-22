Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A team of investigators are asking people who captured footage of the Grenfell Tower fire on video to send in their clips.

Forensic Architecture, a multi-disciplinary unit based at Goldsmiths, University of London, has launched an open ended study into the circumstances of the tragedy, which claimed the lives of 71 people.

It wants the video footage to help build a 3D model of the tower and eventually create a powerful new resource for the public understanding of the tragic events of June 14 2017.

The project was launched on Thursday (March 22), with its first part concerned with the thousands of videos of the fire that were taken by Londoners on their cameras and smartphones.

Forensic Architecture includes architects, scholars, artists, film-makers, software developers, investigative journalists, archaeologists, lawyers and scientists.

It undertakes advanced architectural and media research on behalf of international prosecutors, human rights organisations and political and environmental justice groups.

The videos it receives from members of the public will be mapped and geo-located together to construct a 12-hour '3D video' of the fire, mapped onto an architectural model of Grenfell Tower.

A Forensic Architecture member told getwestlondon: "There is a lot to learn about what happened at Grenfell Tower.

"For many reasons the Grenfell Tower fire was unique and unprecedented in London's history, not least because the entire event was documented by thousands of Londoners on their smartphones and camera .

"Every video contains a unique and small piece of information about the circumstances and the sequence of the fire."

"What we believe we are able to offer to the public understanding of the Grenfell Tower fire is a means to combine and synchronise all of the thousands of pieces of video testimony in order to create a resource that will help communities across London better understand what happened," they added.

"To that end we are appealing to any members of London's public to support us and contribute to this project by sharing any video footage they may have."

As well as better understanding the cause of the disaster, the model will sit within a web platform which will ultimately act as a freely available public resource.

The circumstances of the Grenfell Tower fire are the subject of both a public inquiry and a criminal investigation.

Forensic Architecture has consulted extensively to ensure the project sits productively alongside both, and urges contributors to also share with the Grenfell Tower Inquiry and the Metropolitan Police any information that they give to Forensic Architecture.

Members of the public can share their footage of the fire at www.grenfellmediaarchive.org.

Material can also be submitted through a workstation set up at the Institute of Contemporary Arts, running until May 6, where Forensic Architecture is holding its first UK exhibition.

Forensic Architecture ask any members of the public who have further questions or concerns about the project to contact them through its website or by emailing rt@forensic-architecture.org.

