A special one-off community awards event will be held later this year to recognise the efforts of people in North Kensington following the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The announcement was made on Wednesday (March 21) by Kensington and Chelsea Council, just hours before its borough-wide Mayor's Annual Awards ceremony took place.

Members of the public are being encouraged to come forward and nominate fellow residents who helped and supported the community during the days, weeks and months which followed the Grenfell Tower fire.

The one-off Mayor's Community Awards for North Kensington will recognise both individuals and organisations and will be held in the autumn.

Several Grenfell heroes are nominated in the Mayor's Award, which aims to recognise the unsung heroes from the community.

The council wants to receive more nominations, which is why it is organising the additional community awards.

A Kensington and Chelsea Council spokesman said: “Thousands volunteered, helped and donated right across North Kensington and their reaction to the tragedy inspired many more across the country to do the same.

“The community, in the face of a tragedy of unprecedented scale, reacted with compassion and kindness and we believe that this needs to be recognised.

(Image: Goolistan Cooper)

“That is why we are holding these one-off awards which will recognise both individuals and organisations who showed incredible courage, generosity, and community action following the tragedy.”

The process for applying will be made as simple as possible for residents to submit their nominations.

Details on how to nominate will be released by Kensington and Chelsea Council in the near future.

