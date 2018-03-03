Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Music legend Nile Rodgers has revealed he was a volunteer at the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The Chic co-founder and guitarist went on to praise the "awesome" community organised relief effort in an interview on Beats 1 on Apple Music.

He also spoke of his “pride” at presenting Stormzy with the Best British Album at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday (February 21), before the Grime megastar's show-stopping performance, in which he asked Theresa May: “Where's the money for Grenfell?”

Stormzy, who rapped on the Grenfell Bridge Over Troubled Water charity single and wore a Grenfell T-shirt during his Glastonbury performance just weeks after the disaster, has been widely praised for his impassioned freestyle plea.

Nile, who also produced iconic album's such as Madonna's Like a Virgin and Let's Dance by David Bowie, was talking to Matt Wilkinson on the Beats 1 network on Wednesday (February 22).

Discussing Stormzy's award, Nile said: “Not only did it feel right, but I had a sense of pride.

“First of all, I was a volunteer, when I went over to the tower to work.

“I got there and I thought they were just going to go ‘Oh my god, Nile Rodgers is here’.

“But I got there and they gave me some gloves. They said ‘you see all that stuff over there? Go over there and sort it out’.

“I said ‘Wow, you guys are really organised’ because, you know, when we had to do something on this level in New York it was all over the map.

“You guys have pre-sorted it - I know that this is gonna go in this bin.

“I worked there for hours and met wonderful, wonderful kids that were dedicated. I was wrapped up in the emotion of the community, also what had happened,and I had just flown into London the day before.

"So man, it was just, the tears, it was just heavy. It was great.”

Noticing the wealth inequality in the area, he continued: “I don’t live here and I flew into town and I have very well-to-do friends who live just a few blocks away.

“You see these beautiful houses only blocks away. And then the next thing you know you're walking down the street and we’re all volunteering and gathering up clothing.

“And meanwhile my friends who are multi-multi-multi millionaires and I’m saying there’s something a little bit wrong with this picture, but also there was something quite right because those people were also volunteering too.”

