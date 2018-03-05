The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman rescued from the 19th floor of Grenfell Tower has died more than seven months on from the blaze, her husband has said.

Maria Del Pilar Burton, 74, known as Pily, had been in hospital ever since her home was destroyed by the fire last June, killing her dog and 71 of her neighbours.

She suffered from serious long-term health conditions prior to the disaster and required specialist care.

Her husband Nicholas Burton said she died on January 29. The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

Met Police told getwestlondon its death toll of 71 will not be amended.

Mr Burton, who helped promote the Game 4 Grenfell with QPR , said in a statement: "My beautiful wife Maria Del Pilar, known to everyone as Pily, passed away on January 29.

"Pily was well known in our community, she was what people call a real character. A character in the best sense of the word - she was flamboyant, colourful, passionate and friendly.

(Image: PA)

"Everyone on Portobello knew her and when we went to the market on the weekend she would stop and chat all the way along.

"She had such a big heart.

"We were together for 34 years. She was the love of my life.

(Image: PA)

"On the night of the fire we were rescued together from the 19th floor of Grenfell Tower.

"I would like to ask for privacy at this time, as I lay my wife to rest."

Scotland Yard said: “Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.

“While there is no evidence linking Mrs Burton's death to the fire the full circumstances were referred to the coroner.”

Councillor David Lindsay, who is lead member for finance at Kensington and Chelsea Council, said: “This is so sad, it is tragic news. I know the family well, and our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.”

