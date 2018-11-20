Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drop-in health clinics are being held in North Kensington for people concerned about reports of suspected soil contamination after the Grenfell Tower fire.

The clinics were set up after residents demanded action from the council at a packed public meeting following revelations that the soil in the area of the tower could contain contaminants such as asbestos after the tragic blaze.

At the meeting, fire chemistry and toxicology expert Professor Anna Stec said she suspected there could be contamination.

The University of Central Lancashire academic has done tests at sites in north Kensington near the remains of the tower, but full results of her research are not yet available.

Last month’s public meeting was attended by Public Health England, soil analysis specialists, health experts and Kensington and Chelsea council’s chief executive, leader and deputy leader.

North Kensington residents described a range of health concerns including breathing problems, migraines, stress and illness known in the area as “the Grenfell cough”.

They also said they were worried about any risk of asbestos. Residents were told there was no trace of asbestos recorded in air monitoring after the June 2017 fire.

They were also advised by Public Health England’s London regional director Professor Yvonne Doyle that: “The government science does not think your risk has changed. It remains low.” She added: "At the moment the risk from what we’ve measured in the environment remains low."

The NHS is urging people with health concerns following last year’s fatal fire to go to its advice clinics. Specialist children’s consultants will be on hand to offer help about children’s breathing and well-being.

The clinics run from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at the Hilton Hotel in Holland Park Avenue on Monday November 19 and Wednesday November 28.

Louise Proctor, who is managing director for NHS West London Clinical Commissioning Group - which has commissioned the clinics - said they were in response to community concerns.

"The palpable sense of worry within the community is very evident and very understandable."

She added: "We are encouraging anyone who has any health concerns to attend and to bring their family and friends along too if they wish. Meeting the health and well being needs of the North Kensington community is and always will be our absolute priority."

People are also urged to contact their GP, NHS 111 or www.grenfell.nhs.uk