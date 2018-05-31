Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Grieving people affected by Grenfell are being advised to prepare for how they and their children might be affected by the 'anniversary reaction'.

Educational psychologists who have been working with children, schools and families since last June’s tragedy are highlighting that they “will be very strongly reminded of their reaction to the fire and how they felt at the time”.

The anniversary on June 14 follows the commemorative hearings at the Grenfell Inquiry which have included traumatic and heart-breaking testimony from those who were at the tower on the night or lost friends and relatives.

Intense media attention is also expected around the anniversary, with coverage across all media channels and social media.

(Image: Julia Gregory)

In guidance issued in advance of the anniversary they said: “It’s natural and very common to have a negative reaction to a traumatic anniversary. This is known as an ‘anniversary reaction’. No matter how well children have been trying to put memories of the fire away and only think about them when they choose to, the anniversary will be a powerful reminder.”

Jane Roller, senior emotional psychologist at Kensington and Chelsea council said: “The brain and the body will be reminded. There are two key things about it - it is a normal part of the grieving process and it will be temporary.”

She said the weeks around the anniversary “are going to be pretty tough”.

The support team will be running workshops to help people together with schools. They are highlighting coping strategies that people can be aware of to help their children and others.

She stressed: “Despite the fact that it will be hard we want children to be aware of the challenges they have overcome.”

The team has prepared a series of questions to help children with this, looking at the acts of kindness and things others have done to help them stay strong.

Helen Kerslake, the assistant principal educational psychologist for Kensington and Chelsea and Westminster councils said: “The schools are all doing very different things for the anniversary.” She advised parents and schools that if a child does not want to participate they is something else they can do instead.

Ms Roller added: “What we are saying is plan and prepare something, but let them know what is coming up. Some parents might choose not to send their child to school and no child or adult should be made to take part. It will help to think about it beforehand.”

Across the borough seven state maintained schools suffered bereavements. A further ten state schools were significantly affected, with families or staff losing loved ones as well as families who escaped or were rescued from the building, as well as families and young people who witnessed the disaster or tried to help, according to figures from Kensington and Chelsea council.

(Image: Julia Gregory)

The anniversary will inevitably attract intense media attention, which could be difficult, said the experts.

Ms Roller suggested that parents consider switching off news media and have a digital break or look at more “age appropriate” coverage aimed at children such as Newsround or First News.

She advised parents to talk to their children as they could pick up information from their peers in the playground they might want to discuss.

People can experience “the greatest distress and highest levels of post-traumatic stress symptoms” in the month when a traumatic event happened, although not everyone will experience an anniversary reaction.

It means that people are working on moving through the trauma and is a normal part of the grieving process.

The educational psychology team said people can experience “strange symptoms” in the days or weeks before or after the anniversary.

“The most common reaction one year on from a major trauma is a repeat of the feelings, bodily responses and thoughts that occurred at the time of the event,” according to the advice they have prepared for those affected.

People could suffer difficulty sleeping and concentrating, feel nervous and on edge or be more irritable or jumpy.

The educational psychologists advise that children could experience the return of extreme reactions around the anniversary, such as feeling helpless or frightened, or not wanting to spend time away from family members.

They advised “Our bodies can remember trauma as well as the brain, so there may be an increased chance of your child experiencing some sort of physical illness over the anniversary period.”

(Image: Julia Gregory)

Adults can help their children by talking about the impending anniversary and what might happen and being honest with them and sharing some of their own reactions.

“Reassure them that the period around the anniversary could be a difficult time to get through but that you, and they, will be okay.”

The advice also includes finding a ritual if it is helpful, such as listening to a favourite song, calling or visiting someone who helped them after the disaster or going somewhere which reminds them of life before it happened.

The team recommends a range of books, including When Something Terrible Happens, by Marge Heegard and Muddles, Puddles and Sunshine by children's bereavement charity Winston's Wish. Copies are available at all schools across the borough.

The advice also stresses reminding children that this difficult time is almost always temporary, but to seek professional help if the traumatic symptoms do not fade away.

Ms Roller and Ms Kerslake also stressed as families find ways to deal with the anniversary “there are no rights or wrongs”.

Support is also available here .