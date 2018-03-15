Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who posed as a grieving Grenfell Tower survivor and claimed the fire left her a widow has been convicted after she accessed money, donations and accommodation meant for real survivors.

Joyce Msokeri, 47, told police she escaped the devastating fire in west London but claimed her husband had died – although she was actually single and living miles away from the tower.

In the weeks that followed, she filled a room at a Hilton hotel with donations made by kind-hearted people, while concocting an elaborate ploy to claim insurance on her fictitious husband's death.

According to Metropolitan Police, Msokeri provided a “very detailed account” of how her husband had gone to help his sister, who she claimed also died in the blaze.

As part of the fraud, the 47-year-old told investigators she subsequently discovered her husband had survived and had been living in a cave in Margate, where he was fed by tourists.

She also persuaded a vulnerable man to pretend to be her husband and went to the length of admitting him into a mental health ward to support her fraudulent claim.

As Msokeri's story unravelled, investigators found she lived in Sutton and, on June 15, spent an hour on the phone to Sky complaining about being charged an extra £1.50 over an unpaid bill.

The total value of her fraud was £19,000, a spokesman for the Criminal Prosecution Service said.

Msokeri, of Ambleside Gardens, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday (March 15), where she was found guilty of three counts of fraud after trying to frustrate the justice process by faking illnesses.

These fraud charges were against the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), the Hilton and charities respectively, and a further charge of possessing a false document.

Speaking after the sentencing on Thursday, investigating officer DC Ismail Mattar said: "Msokeri’s actions in the aftermath of this horrific event are inexcusable.

“She claimed falsely that she had lost relatives to make sure she profited from the support intended for the true victims of the tragic Grenfell Tower fire.

"She went to great lengths to fabricate an elaborate story about her escape from the tower."

The Sutton resident, who used a wheelchair for which she had no medical need, was not in court to hear the jury's verdicts as she remains in hospital after being admitted on Monday for medical tests.

Judge Michael Grieve QC thanked the jury for their "good humour" throughout the trial in the face of Msokeri's delaying tactics, including regularly feigning illness and claiming to be disabled.

He declined to sentence Msokeri in her absence, instead fixing a sentencing date for April 6.

'She diverted police resources'

Detective Chief Superintendent Matt Bonner said it is “terrible” Msokeri profited from the pain of others.

He said: "The distress and suffering caused to so many that night in June is harrowing.

“People lost their homes, all their possessions, and tragically their families and loved ones. It is terrible that this individual should try to profit from the pain of others.

"Not only did Msokeri take money, housing and clothing intended for genuine victims, she diverted police resources away from those who most needed it.”

