A charity art auction raising funds for the families and survivors of Grenfell Tower will take place next week.

All money raised from Art4Grenfell will be given to the K&C Foundation.

The auction takes place on Wednesday (February 21) in the City of London, and will feature works of artists including singer, DJ and The Voice judge Boy George.

Hercules Fisherman is the brains behind the project. He has been asking London's top artists and those around the world to pledge their work.

Around 100 pieces, consisting mostly of paintings, will go under the hammer.

Among the lots for sale will be works from Boy George, Alison Hunter, Dame Zandra Rhodes, Andrew Logan, Chris Moon, Paul Freud, Gilbert and George, Orlando Campbell,Darren Coffield and Jonty Hurwitz.

Cheyenne Angel has donated a painting which shows the tower before and after the fire.

She created Shall Love Set You Free after watching the building burn. She told getwestlondon: "I witnessed the inferno from my window. I had a family friend who passed away from that tragedy.

"It had an impact on me, so this work has been specifically done for Grenfell."

The event is being held at RBS headquarters in the City of London, with Bonhams UK chairman Colin Sheaf acting as auctioneer.

He said: “This will be an exhilarating art auction, with many acclaimed and noteworthy iconic artists from the UK and abroad kindly donating a painting or work of art to honour the victims of this tragic loss of life in London.”

Art4Grenfell organiser Mr Fisherman said: "We are overwhelmed with the response and have been generously donated works by over 100 artists for the auction on Wednesday February 21."

The lots can be viewed by clicking here.

Money raised will go to K&C Foundation's Grenfell Tower Fund, which has to date raised £6.7million.

How to get tickets

Admission is by ticket only, which are available from here.

Where and when

It takes place at The Atrium, 3rd Floor, 250 Bishopsgate EC2M 2AA.

A preview and reception takes place at 6pm with the auction beginning at 7pm.

A separate Grenfell fundraiser featuring works from artists such as Tracey Emin raised nearly £2m for survivors.

