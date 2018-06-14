A year ago to the day, the devastating fire that spread through Grenfell Tower would cost 72 people their lives and hundreds more their homes, friends and family.

Events to mark the tragedy have been underway since last night, with a vigil being held at the base of the tower.

Neighbouring towers, and the covered Grenfell itself, have been lit up green in a sign of remembrance, while a nationwide minute’s silence is due to be held at midday in respect of the 72 victims who lost their lives.

The ‘Green for Grenfell’ show of solidarity included at least 12 neighbouring west London tower blocks, illuminated from 54 minutes past midnight - the time the deadly fire started, “in a light of love and solidarity with the victims and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire one year ago”.

A memorial service is also due to be held at St Helen’s Church in North Kensington, with 72 seconds of silence and a release of doves, as part of the programme of remembrance events which will continue throughout the day.

We’ll be bringing you the latest updates on the commemorations on our live blog below.