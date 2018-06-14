A year ago to the day, the devastating fire that spread through Grenfell Tower would cost 72 people their lives and hundreds more their homes, friends and family.
Events to mark the tragedy have been underway since last night, with a vigil being held at the base of the tower.
Neighbouring towers, and the covered Grenfell itself, have been lit up green in a sign of remembrance, while a nationwide minute’s silence is due to be held at midday in respect of the 72 victims who lost their lives.
The ‘Green for Grenfell’ show of solidarity included at least 12 neighbouring west London tower blocks, illuminated from 54 minutes past midnight - the time the deadly fire started, “in a light of love and solidarity with the victims and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire one year ago”.
A memorial service is also due to be held at St Helen’s Church in North Kensington, with 72 seconds of silence and a release of doves, as part of the programme of remembrance events which will continue throughout the day.
How the silence was marked at town hall
According to getwestlondon/BBC Local Democracy Reporter Julia Gregory, the midday silence was marked in a low key way at Kensington and Chelsea Town Hall. The union flag was at half mast outside. A bell rang at the library to mark start of the silence and library staff donned Grenfell green scarves as a private act of commemoration.
Message from Justice 4 Grenfell
Justice 4 Grenfell have shared the following message a year on from the tragedy. They’ve said: “At the first anniversary of the Grenfell Disaster, the Justice 4 Grenfell Campaign finds itself as members of a stronger, closer and unified North Kensington community. On the Anniversary, we will foremost honour and remember the 72 children, women and men who lost their lives. We will be here with our community and we will stand with Grenfell.”
Service at St Helen's
Before the minute’s silence was held, a service was observed at St Helen’s Church in North Kensington. There the names of the 72 victims were read aloud.
Minute's silence
The minute’s silence has just been observed across the country in memory of the Grenfell victims.
Here are London Ambulance Service paramedics arriving at the ceremony to lay flowers.
In memory
These are the people the minute’s silence will be held in memory of at midday.
Grenfell boxing club has 'helped keep the community together'
The Dale Youth Amateur Boxing Club had only just opened a brand new gym at the base of Grenfell Tower just two weeks before it was destroyed in the tower block inferno. A year on, they’ve had some wonderful help to rebuild their gym. The club, dubbed the ‘Factory of Champions’ counts George Groves and James DeGale among its alumni. We caught up with the club a year on to see how the community was getting on in the wake of the terrible tragedy.
England football team to observe silence
The England national men’s football team may be preparing for the World Cup in Russia, but they will observe the minute’s silence today.
Gareth Southgate and his 23-man squad will continue their preparations for the World Cup with a morning session at Spartak Zelenogorsk, but not before showing their respect for those who lost their lives in last summer’s tragedy.
Council leader to 'respect wishes of families'
Elizabeth Campbell, leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council, said the authority’s thoughts are with bereaved families, victims and the survivors of the Grenfell Tower disaster.
She said: “It will be a difficult day for the community, with poignant moments to remember those that lost their lives a year ago.
“I respect the wishes of the families involved, and the wishes of the community who have organised a series of commemorative events across the area. So I am only attending events I have been invited to.
“The council has provided funding and logistical support for many of these events, but they are being led by the communities involved. The council will observe the 72-second silence at the town hall, led by the mayor.”
'We want the nation to keep Grenfell in their consciousness'
Here’s more from the organisers of the commemorations planned for today.
From 11am, there will be a service of remembrance at St Helen’s church organised by campaign group Relative Justice Humanity for Grenfell.
Clarrie Mendy, who lost two family members in the fire and organised the anniversary event, said the names of the 72 victims would be read out, while 73 doves will be released outside the church.
She said: “It’s a service of healing, community, inclusivity and solidarity, to know we are not alone.
“We’ll be releasing 73 white doves. Why 73 instead of 72? One for the unknown. If there were more than 72, we will put one for the unknown.”
Yvette Williams, from campaign group Justice 4 Grenfell, said: “I think we kind of almost move from ‘did it really happen at all?’ to ‘it feels like it happened yesterday’, to looking at the struggles the bereaved families and survivors have had over the year (and realising) that it is actually a year.
“We want the nation to keep Grenfell in their consciousness. The anniversary is about love and support - the fight can start again on Friday and Saturday - and keeping that humanity going on that day.”
Reporting by Jemma Crew, PA
Grenfell in numbers
Here are the key numbers surrounding the Grenfell Tower fire and its aftermath, one year on.
7 - days of commemorations before the public inquiry started hearing evidence
8 - people charged with fraud offences relating to claims for housing or assistance following the fire
10 - high-rise buildings that have had their cladding systems totally replaced, according to the housing charity Shelter
25 - minutes for the fire to sweep from the flat of origin to the top of Grenfell Tower
52 - households which have moved into temporary accommodation
63 - families who have had everything salvageable from their flats returned to them
68 - households living in emergency accommodation (42 households are in hotels, 22 in serviced apartments with their own kitchens, four staying with family and friends)
72 - victims including 53 adults, 18 children and one stillborn baby who died on the day of the fire, and Maria del Pilar Burton, who died the following January
83 - households which have moved into a permanent home
84 - age of the oldest victim
96 - seconds from start to finish of the first 999 call by Behailu Kebede, the tenant of flat 16, reporting a fire in his property
113 - minutes between the fire being reported and the fire brigade ditching “stay-put” advice to residents, at 2.47am
198 - households that have accepted offers of temporary or permanent accommodation 203 - number of households from the tower and Grenfell Walk displaced by the fire
218 - people who have been back to the tower on accompanied visits. 23 of these are friends or relatives accompanying survivors and the bereaved.
223 - people captured on CCTV escaping the tower, while others were not at home
311 - buildings with Grenfell-style cladding unlikely to meet current building guidance (159 social, 138 private and 14 public), according to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
361 - days since the fire before the tower was completely covered
533 - individual core participants in the public inquiry into the fire
966 - offers of accommodation made by the local council to survivors
1,500 - adults and children who have completed or are currently receiving mental health treatment
11,000 - number of people in the wider Grenfell area health professionals estimate will experience some kind of mental health difficulty linked to the tragedy
750,000 - items retrieved from the tower
£3.5 million - spent on Grenfell Tower’s cladding system
£8.6 million - spent in total refurbishing Grenfell Tower £20.9 million - spent by council keeping Grenfell Tower survivors in hotel rooms, enough to have built the original block an estimated three times over (as of March 2018)
£38 million - amount Scotland Yard has asked the Government to contribute to its criminal investigation
£235 million - spent by the council on securing 307 homes for survivors
What's planned today?
So a full programme of events will take place throughout today to mark the anniversary. You can read more about exactly what will be taking place here.
Doctor recalls tragedy
Dr Philip Lee was one of the many doctors who dropped what they were doing to help with the tragedy. He’s posted a Twitter threat recalling events on the night. It’s a heartbreaking read about the amazing job emergency services to do save lives.
Met chief: Community 'inspiring'
Met Police chief Cressida Dick has released a statement on the anniversary, describing the resilience of the community as inspiring.
The Met Commissioner said: “The terrible tragedy of Grenfell Tower remains very real, raw and painful for many people, every day. My thoughts, and those of all us in Met, are with all those who died, the loved ones left behind, and all those who survived the fire that night.
“The continued resilience and sense of spirit shown by the community at the heart of this tragedy is inspiring. Many of us will take time today - one year on - to think back and remember.
“Met officers and staff continue to work very hard to progress our ongoing investigation, to assist the Public Inquiry and provide support to families.”
Green for Grenfell
Since 54 minutes past midnight today, exactly a year since the dreadful fire started, Grenfell and 12 neighbouring towers have been lit up green as part of the Green for Grenfell campaign. Many other buildings across the country have joined suit in a show of remembrance and solidarity. Grenfell and the neighbouring buildings will stay illuminated green until June 17.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the commemorations of the Grenfell Tower fire. We’ll be bringing you all the latest as the west London community comes together to mark a year since the terrible events that cost so many their lives, and many more their homes and friends.