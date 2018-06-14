The video will start in 8 Cancel

The community surrounding Grenfell Tower has been praised for its "resilience" and "spirit" in the year following the tragic fire that shook their neighbourhood to its core.

On the first anniversary of the tower block inferno that claimed the lives of 72 people on June 14 last year, a full day of memorial events is to be held.

As well as full day of remembrance events Grenfell Tower and 12 surrounding blocks were illuminated green last night in a show of solidarity which will last until June 17.

This is the full programme of memorial events around Grenfell Tower today

Grenfell Speaks published a list of remembrance events taking place in the community today.

From 11am to 1pm people are invited to gather at the base of Grenfell Tower for a moment of quiet reflection.

St Helen's Church in St Helen's Gardens, North Kensington, will hold a Grenfell Anniversary Memorial service at 11am where those present will be asked to take part in 72 seconds of silence. Doves will be released at the end of the ceremony.

From 1pm to 3pm there will be a walk to The Wall of Truth (a wall of questions left by the community members near Grenfell Tower,) which will include tree planting multi faith prayer, poetry and food.

(Image: PA)

A silent procession will be led from the The Wall of Truth to the Notting Hill Methodist Church in Lancaster Road at 3.30pm .

Prayers will be said at the Methodist Church and people will be invited to light flowers and lay candles outside the church.

At 4pm a silent procession will leave the methodist church and head to St Clements Church in Sirdar Road for an hour-long service.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

People will gather at the wall of truth and a silent walk will begin at 5.30pm .

St Clement's Church 24 hour Grenfell Vigil will end with the Eucharist at 6pm .

The day will end with a silent walk through the Noth Kensington neighbourhood which will set out from the wall of truth at the Maxilla Community Centre at 7pm .

You can follow all the latest from the commemorations here.