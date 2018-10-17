Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Survivors and residents living near Grenfell Tower have demanded answers from health bosses over the interim results of a toxicology expert's study suggesting potential soil contamination around the site following the fire.

Locals packed a Grenfell Scrutiny Committee meeting on Monday (October 15) to question Public Health England (PHE) and Kensington & Chelsea Council (RBKC) representatives over the revelations reported by The Guardian over the weekend.

They told locals they had asked to see the preliminary findings of the soil study carried out by University of Central Lancashire toxicology and fire chemistry scientist Professor Anna Stec, who is assisting the ongoing Grenfell inquiry.

However they had not yet been given access to the data, which they emphasised had yet to be published and validated via peer-review.

In a statement on Tuesday, Prof Stec said she had carried out the testing to assess potential long-term health impacts for Grenfell survivors, local residents and firefighters.

Her finding had to be validated and published before she could share the results and potential health implications widely, she clarified.

She said she wanted the local population to be specifically screened for any health effects resulting from exposure to fire products, and the environment in the area to be analysed in detail.

She added most people were likely to be completely unaffected by any fire-derived toxicants. but added "while there is a possibility that a small section of the exposed group may suffer some ill health effects, we need to ensure these are identified and dealt with properly and promptly."

Prof Stec welcomed the recent NHS announcement of £50 million in funding for long-term screening and treatment for those affected by the fire, but claimed it fell short of what is required: "Since no attempt has been made to look at the specific effects of pyrogenic toxicants around the tower."

"Saliva, urine and blood samples should be collected and analysed along with other biomarkers, from not only those who were evacuated and other residents in the area but also firefighters and the other emergency responders who helped during the disaster.”

At Monday night's meeting, concerned locals and Grenfell survivors were told authorities were continuing to monitor air quality.

But they told leaders they wanted action while they waited for Prof Stec's findings to be finalised, with many saying they felt "anxious".

Local Claire Simmons asked how long health bosses had known about the study.

Regional PHE boss Professor Yvonne Doyle said she had been in talks with them several times from February, but not since the study was reported.

“At that point, we at least needed her to share interim results, and that's what we’ve asked her to do. But for whatever reason she has not been able to do that.”

PHE has been monitoring air quality since the fire daily, based on modelling of where Grenfell's smoke plume travelled. Its testing has found the risk of health effects from pollution locally to be low.

RBKC has added the air results had not indicated a need for soil testing.

PHE's regular updates since the fire also said it has detected no asbestos, a building material with severe long-term health effects when inhaled.

However, locals told the health bosses present they wanted local soil and water testing too, amid worries about the widely-discussed "Grenfell cough."

Kerdesan Gallardo, who lives near the tower, said her four-year-old son had been sick often, taking 27 days off school in the past year, and had been in hospital with throat issues this week. Ash had blown into her house during the fire, she said.

Cllr Judith Blakeman, who also lives near Grenfell, said she had recently suffered pneumonia. She and many other locals had the cough, and anecdotally, many local children appeared to be ill frequently, she added. She wanted to know if long-term illness concerns were being investigated.

Prof Doyle said health authorities were looking at a programme assessing whether there was recurrent illness in the local population. She added they were trying to differentiate between potential fire-related respiratory issues, and viruses sweeping London such as the present "100-day cough" outbreak.

“What we want to do is work that is practical rather than making people more and more anxious.”

Council chief executive Barry Quirk told locals any soil contamination results would need to be compared against a baseline for the area which would be determined from testing done in historic planning applications.

Prof Doyle added that due to London’s coal-burning history, the whole city had widespread soil contamination, with modern pollution adding to that.

However, she acknowledged residents' anxiety, saying if Prof Stec's final results did find soil contamination from the fire, health authorities would take it seriously.

“We’re keeping an open mind on this because if something changes we will need to explore that.”





A statement from RBKC following the meeting said: "The Director of Public Health for Kensington and Chelsea, together with Public Health England, are seeking an urgent meeting with Professor Stec to discuss her study, its methodology and its implications.

"They will then undertake a rapid review of what, if any, further actions should be taken with regard to any soil contamination, in order to protect and reassure the public."

Their official advice to locals was unchanged since the fire and included peeling and washing garden-grown fruits and vegetables before eating them, and washing hands after handling soil.