Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Judge will decide if a mother who was ordered to leave the home where she cared for her father before his death, can stay there because of the 'exceptional circumstances' of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Emma Spinola wants to continue to live in the three-bedroom flat on Barandon Walk, where she was living and caring for her father, Noel, when he died in October 2016.

Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation asked her to move and issued her with a possession notice just days after her father’s death, because she did not meet their housing criteria to be offered the property.

But after its work was transferred to the council this spring following the Grenfell fire, the case was picked up by Kensington and Chelsea council.

A Willesden County Court hearing was told that checks were not made to see if her circumstances had changed after the council issued a new housing protocol after Grenfell in February 2017.

Ms Spinola told the hearing her father had always talked about leaving her the right of succession to the family home.

She said at the time of his death she was living there full time to care for him.

District Judge Andrew Holmes heard mother-of-three Ms Spinola grew up in the flat in Barandon Walk, near the childhood home of former England player Les Ferdinand. She moved out in 2003 and returned to the family home ten years later and helped care for her mother.

The court heard that after her mother Dorothy’s death her father had asked her to leave. He said he could not cope with the noise of a new-born baby and an older grandchild along with his health problems and his daughters. In a letter to the council he said: "She was only here short term."

But her brother Mark, a firefighter who was involved in the Grenfell recovery process, said: "It was always my father’s intention that she was always going back."

Judge Holmes heard there was no evidence the TMO looked into Ms Spinola’s case before starting the legal process for her to leave.

Kensington and Chelsea council’s housing policy manager Robert Shaw said he did not think the TMO had investigated the circumstances: "Not to my knowledge," he told the hearing at Willesden County Court.

Mr Shaw told the court there were 83 other people waiting for three-bedroom homes, 35 of them from the Grenfell area. He said the council wanted to offer tenancies to people from the area who were in housing need.

He also told the hearing that "unlike most applications for succession, Miss Spinola was not facing homelessness", as she was living in the next door flat.

The council’s barrister Riccardo Calzavara said her circumstances were no different from the Grenfell community at large. He said what her lawyer Daniel Crehan was "asking for effectively is that his client jumps the list".

He said she did not live at the flat for a full year before her father’s death. However Mr Crehan said the council’s rules meant people only had to inform the housing team if they were away for three months or longer.

The judge will issue his decision next month.