Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Dale Youth Amateur Boxing Club had opened a brand new gym at the base of Grenfell Tower just two weeks before it was destroyed in the tower block inferno.

It reopened in October and made its temporary home in a car park off Westbourne Park Road in Notting Hill.

A year on from the tragedy that killed 72 people, the legendary boxing club which is at the heart of the North Kensington community, is "stronger than ever".

Dubbed the 'Factory of Champions' the 85-year-old club boasts George Groves and James DeGale among its star alumni and was named Team of the Year at the national Pride of Sport Awards in November.

The BBC's DIY SOS for Grenfell project has built it a brand new gym which is due to open later this month.

Dale Youth's longest-standing trainer Mick Delaney was born and bred down the road from the club and has coached there for 45 years.

Speaking to getwestlondon on the anniversary of the Grenfell Tower disaster he explained and how its members, young and old, have fought through adversity to have a title-winning season.

Mr Delaney said: "This season we've won at least 12 champion titles we've had four senior champions and eight or more junior titles."

Speaking about the BBC's DIY SOS for Grenfell work he said: "They've built us a brand new gym - it's state of the art and on par with the one that was destroyed."

(Image: Frederica Miller)

"We've always been a strong club but hopefully when we move into this new gym we'll be stronger than ever."

Mr Delaney said the club was lucky not to have lost any members in the fire but was also positive the new gym would attract even more people to join.

He said: "People will see pictures of it on the internet and even more will want to become members."

(Image: Daily Mirror)

When asked about how he felt the community around Grenfell were doing a year on from the fire, he said: "People who have lost relatives, it's hard isn't it? Imagine losing your own family! It's a year gone by now, and what do you do?

"I guess you've got to carry on for the sake of the rest of your family, and children. But at least one thing for people who live in this neighbourhood, is that getting a brand new gym, for them, for the lads and for the community is a big bonus because it helps to keep us all together.

"It takes a way a little bit of the dampness after what happened in the tower - but that will never be forgotton."

(Image: Frederica Miller)

Simba Mhondiwa has been training at Dale Youth since 2007, he used to be in the armed forces boxing and turned to boxing as a positive way to channel his energy.

He said: " I found this gym is good for the community, especially for the young guys coming up like myself. When I left the army I found this place was good to come and train in. I love boxing and I think it's good because it teaches discipline, it's a good way for young people to stay focused and out of trouble."

He added: "I'm excited for the new gym because it will be the same standard as the one that was lost in the fire. I think it will be good for the neighbourhood and for bringing people from the community together to train."