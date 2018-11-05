Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Theresa May has strongly criticised the "utterly unacceptable" video which has been posted on social media showing a cardboard model of the Grenfell Tower being burned on a bonfire.

In the shocking video the cardboard model has "Grenfell Tower" written on the top and has cardboard cut-outs of people waving from windows for help is placed onto a bonfire and catches light.

What makes the video even more shocking, is that party guests can be heard laughing and cracking jokes off camera, while the model - which has an England flag flying from the top - burns.

Posting on Twitter on Monday evening (November 5), the Prime Minister said: "To disrespect those who lost their lives at Grenfell Tower, as well as their families and loved ones, is utterly unacceptable."

Other prominent politicans have condemed the video as well:

It isn't clear where or when the sickening incident occurred but it appears to have been filmed at a Bonfire Night party.

Kay Oldroyd, who came across the video on Twitter, has forwarded it to police and called for the incident to be treated as a hate crime.

One person can be heard saying “don’t worry, stay in your flats, we are coming to get you”.

The group continues to laugh as the fire goes up the tower and there are shouts of “help”, with one person even heard saying “that’s what happens when they don’t pay their rent”.

Another can be heard shouting “jump out the window”, and there are laughs as one of the cardboard people loosely stuck on starts to hang off.

At one point, sirens can be heard in the background and someone says “they’re coming, the fire brigade” and a friend replies “too late, you’ll need more than one”.

Kay Oldroyd adds in a subsequent tweet: “I want these beasts prosecuted. Flying the English flag and enjoying a good old laugh at the expense of hundreds of lives who died in the most horrific way.

“This is the sick mentality of racist, bigoted individuals.

“As much as I hate to share this video I want them identified.”

Responding to the video, London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said: “This is an appalling and disturbing video.

“To intentionally use and mock the Grenfell Tower fire in this way will cause deep pain and offence to the bereaved, survivors, the local community and all of the emergency services who will never forget that night. It cannot be justified on any level.”

Commander Stuart Cundy, who is leading the investigation into the Grenfell Tower fire for the Met Police, said: “I am frankly appalled by the callous nature of the video posted online.

“So many people lost so many loved ones, and many more have been deeply affected. To mock that disaster in such a crude way is vile.

“I can’t imagine the distress this video will undoubtedly cause to bereaved families and survivors.

The Grenfell Tower fire A huge fire broke out at the Grenfell Tower in North Kensington during the early hours of June 14, 2017, with the flames soon engulfing the entire building. A team of 670 firefighters from fire stations across London tackled the blaze. It was one of the brigade's biggest operations since the Blitz. A total of 72 people were killed in the fire. An inquiry is under way to get to the bottom of what lessons can be learned from the tragedy. In early 2018 it was announced that following the demolition of the tower the site is likely to become a memorial to those killed in the fire.

“The Met’s Grenfell Tower investigation team is taking this matter very seriously. Any offences that have been committed will be fully investigated.

“If you have information about this gathering, or were present, please contact police via 101 or @MetCC.”