Five men, ranging in age from 19 to 55, have been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after a video was posted online showing a group of party guests laughing after an intricate replica of the Grenfell Tower was put onto a bonfire.

The men, aged 49, 19, 46, 55 and 49, handed themselves in to a south London police station at 10pm on Monday (November 5) and have been taken into custody.

The video shows a cardboard effigy of the Grenfell Tower, with an England flag on top and complete with cut-outs of victims waving from windows for help, being put onto a bonfire.

As the model burns inappropriate jokes are cracked and guests can be heard laughing in the background.

Prime Minister Theresa May was among those to condemn the video on Monday.

She said: "To disrespect those who lost their lives at Grenfell Tower, as well as their families and loved ones, is utterly unacceptable."

It isn't clear where or when the incident occurred but it appears to have been filmed at a Bonfire Night party.

It was brought to the attention of police by Kay Oldroyd, who came across it on Twitter and called for the incident to be treated as a hate crime.

One person in the video can be heard saying “don’t worry, stay in your flats, we are coming to get you”.

The group continues to laugh as the fire goes up the tower and there are shouts of “help”, with one person even saying “that’s what happens when they don’t pay their rent”.

Another can be heard shouting “jump out the window”, and there is more laughter as one of the cardboard people loosely stuck on starts to hang off.

At one point, sirens can be heard in the background and someone says “they’re coming, the fire brigade” and a friend replies “too late, you’ll need more than one”.

Responding to the video, London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said: “This is an appalling and disturbing video.

“To intentionally use and mock the Grenfell Tower fire in this way will cause deep pain and offence to the bereaved, survivors, the local community and all of the emergency services who will never forget that night.

“It cannot be justified on any level.”

Commander Stuart Cundy, who is leading the investigation into the Grenfell Tower fire for the Met Police, said: “I am frankly appalled by the callous nature of the video posted online.

“So many people lost so many loved ones, and many more have been deeply affected. To mock that disaster in such a crude way is vile.

“I can’t imagine the distress this video will undoubtedly cause to bereaved families and survivors.

“The Met’s Grenfell Tower investigation team is taking this matter very seriously. Any offences that have been committed will be fully investigated.

“If you have information about this gathering, or were present, please contact police via 101.”