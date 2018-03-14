Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The grieving father of a 23-year-old found murdered and raped inside a basement in Westminster has addressed the man suspected of his killing daughter to say “this case will never go away”.

Martine Vik Magnussen, a Norwegian student who lived in Great Portland Street, was found raped, murdered and partially concealed beneath rubble in a basement on March 14 2008.

A post-mortem gave the student's cause of death as compression to the neck and an inquest at Westminster Coroner's Court recorded a verdict of unlawful killing.

Farouk Abdulhak, the only suspect in the case who was seen leaving a nightclub with Martine on March 14, left the UK to Yemen within hours of the student's disappearance.

Exactly one decade after Martine was killed, her father Petter Magnussen said he and Martine's family have “continued to suffer the greatest loss a family can suffer”.

He said on Wednesday (March 14): “Today, many are blessed with the freedom to see the world, to visit different countries and explore new cultures.

“But I believe that freedom should come with some responsibility and respect for the places we visit.

“Ten years ago today my beloved daughter was murdered in this town. The only individual wanted for her murder fled to another country to shelter there after having resided in the UK as a student.

“In doing so he evaded the obligation to accept the laws and legal systems in the UK, going against all ethical and legal standards and running away from the responsibility that comes with the privilege of travelling.”

CCTV footage has now been released showing Abdulhak with Martine as they both left Maddox nightclub in Mayfai r – when Martine was celebrating end of term exams.

Metropolitan Police said that, despite a number of appeals by detectives over the last decade, Abdulhak continues to refuse to return to the UK.

A spokesman said he fled to another country “in the pursuit of continuing with his life” and today remains "sheltered and protected in Yemen."

Appealing to Abdulhak on Wednesday (March 14), Mr Magnussen added: “Today I would like to address this individual, who has continued his sheltered life without any consequences.

“While my family have continued to suffer the greatest loss a family can suffer, I want him to know that 10 years on we continue to pursue justice for Martina.

“The police continue to investigate, we want you to know that this case will never go away until justice has prevailed.”

