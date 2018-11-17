Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man in his 40s was sprayed in the face with a "suspected noxious substance" while driving through heavy rush hour traffic on Greenford Road.

Police were called to Greenford Road at 6.24pm on Wednesday (November 14) to reports that a man had been injured.

When they arrived, the driver explained he had been sprayed by an unknown suspect while driving in heavy traffic on the busy road through Ealing .

The London Ambulance Service also attended but the man refused hospital treatment.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "Police provided first aid water irrigation to the victim.

"The man refused hospital treatment and appeared to recover from any temporary impairment to his vision.

"No arrests have been made and enquiries continue."

The UK has one of the highest rates of acid attacks per person in the world, according to Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI), and more than half of the nation's attacks take place in London.

Acid attacks in London increased six-fold in the five years between 2012 and 2017, when more than 450 were recorded.