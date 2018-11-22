A main road near a huge school is blocked after a woman was reportedly hit by a car in Greenford.

One witness described the scene in Greenford Broadway after the crash as "absolute chaos" on Twitter.

Another onlooker believed they could see a woman 'trapped under a vehicle'.

The ongoing incident has caused transport disruption.

The AA's traffic map said the crash was first reported at around 3.30pm on Thursday afternoon (November 22).

It said: "Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A4127 Greenford Road at B455 Ruislip Road East (Red Lion Junction).

"There has been a collision at the junction causing delays on all approaches."

