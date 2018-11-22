A main road near a huge school is blocked after a woman was reportedly hit by a car in Greenford.
One witness described the scene in Greenford Broadway after the crash as "absolute chaos" on Twitter.
Another onlooker believed they could see a woman 'trapped under a vehicle'.
The ongoing incident has caused transport disruption.
The AA's traffic map said the crash was first reported at around 3.30pm on Thursday afternoon (November 22).
It said: "Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A4127 Greenford Road at B455 Ruislip Road East (Red Lion Junction).
"There has been a collision at the junction causing delays on all approaches."
Buses have 'resumed normal service'
Teenager taken to hospital after crash
Thankfully she does not have serious injuries, according to the Metropolitan Police.
A spokesman said:
Police were called at 13:40hrs on Thursday, 22 November to Ruislip Road East, Greenford, following reports of a vehicle in collision with a pedestrian.
Officers attended with London Ambulance Service.
The female, thought to be aged in her teens, was taken to a west London hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.
No arrests.
Road closures were in place while emergency services dealt.
TfL say the junction is now clear
Traffic update as of 5.15pm
There are still reports of the collision affecting the junction between on A4127 Greenford Road at B455 Ruislip Road East (Red Lion Junction), according to the AA
Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School warned families about delays earlier
We hope all pupils have made it home safely now. Earlier the school issued this message on its website:
Greenford Broadway is closed in the Northolt direction due to a road traffic accident
The traffic is gridlocked and buses are on diversion. There are severe delays so please expect students to be late home.
It's been a day of disruption in west London
A bus crashed into a lamppost this morning in Uxbridge
London Ambulance Service and Fire Brigade contacted for comment
We will bring you the latest on what happened, and who has been affected, as soon as we get official word from the emergency services
Transport for London reveal bus routes affected
You could face delays because of the collision if you use any of these routes:
Police confirm they attended crash
The Met are seeking further information but they confirmed they were called at around 2pm