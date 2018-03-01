The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 65-year-old driver died after his Ford Focus collided with two parked vehicles in Greenford on Wednesday night (February 28).

Emergency services were called to the crash in Sudbury Heights Avenue, Ealing, at 6.04pm.

A blue Ford Focus was found to have collided with two parked vehicles at the scene.

Its driver was rushed to a north London hospital but died at 7.41pm.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called to Sudbury Heights Avenue at 6.04pm on Wednesday (February 28) to reports of a collision.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended.

"At the scene a blue Ford Focus had collided with two parked vehicles.

"The driver of the Ford Focus, a 65-year-old man, was taken to a north London hospital by LAS where he sadly died at 7.41pm."

The man's next of kin are aware and there were no other people were injured in the collision.

Met Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following the fatal crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Alperton on 0208 991 9555.

