A Greenford man who skipped bail after police caught him buying an illegal handgun has been jailed in his absence.

Tomasz Mysiak, 34, had asked a cab driver he knew to pick up a package for him from a home in The Drive, Mitcham on April 5, 2017.

Metropolitan Police officers, acting on intelligence, watched the cab driver go to the address, home to Sebastien Hajda, 29, where he was handed a plastic bag containing a box.

After the cab driver put the package in the boot and drove off, he was stopped by police. Officers found a handgun and 137 round of .32 ammunition in the bag.

The driver protested his innocence when the package was found, and satisfied the police officers that Mysiak had not told him he was transporting the gun.

Officers also raided Mysiak's home in Quantock Court, Greenford, and arrested him on suspicion of supplying a firearm and ammunition. While searching his home, detectives found £4,000 in cash, which he told them was for business and living expenses.

He also claimed to have been in a different area with a friend on the day of the transaction and that he'd only interacted with the cab driver once, to arrange to be collected from Stansted airport.

However, officers knew this to be a lie as they had been covertly observing Mysiak at his home.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

He also denied knowing Sebastien Hajda, of The Drive in Mitcham, who was arrested months later, on July 12. Mobile phone records showed the two men had been in contact numerous times about the gun.

Police charged Hajda by postal requisition on October 5, and Mysiak was charged in person, before being released on bail.

However Mysiak brached his bail and didn't attend hearing at Kingston Crown Court , where he was found guilty on Wednesday (June 13). Both men were sentenced to eight year's imprisonment.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The judge issued a warrant for Mysiak's arrest so he can serve his jail term.

A third man, Lukasz Cecula, 28, was found not guilty of conspiracy to supply a firearm and ammunition.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Investigating officer Detective Constable Paul Hawthorn, of the Met’s Serious and Organised Crime Command, said: “We’re very satisfied to have secured this verdict against two men who conspired to use an innocent man to transport a firearm and a large amount of compatible ammunition.

“Even more importantly, we’re pleased to have removed another gun from London’s streets. This is a yet more evidence that the Met is determined to track down those concerned in the use of illegal weapons, that we will find them and bring them to justice.”