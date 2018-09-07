The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A semi-detached home on Lyndhurst Road in Greenford caught fire in blaze that required assistance from multiple fire crews.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were dispatched after being called at 11.59am to the residential street, which is very close to Ravenor Park and Greenford Hall, on Friday (September 7).

They managed to get the fire under control by 12.32pm, just under half an hour later, thanks to the hard work of multiple stations.

A London Fire Service spokesperson said: "Approximately half of the first floor was damaged by fire.

"A small section of the loft area also sustained fire damage.

"Fire crews from Ealing, Hillingdon, Northolt, and Wembley fire stations attended the scene."

The cause of the fire is still uncertain and is under investigation.