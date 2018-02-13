Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huge plumes of thick black smoke could be seen billowing over the Greenford area on Tuesday morning (February 13) more than 10 hours after a huge fire at an industrial estate

Images from the scene show firefighters bravely tackling the raging inferno at four warehouse units in Long Drive, which broke out shortly before midnight on Monday (February 12).

Despite the fire having been brought under control, vast amounts of smoke continues to rise from the scene and residents have been urged to keep their doors and windows closed.

More than 120 firefighters have been battling the blaze and the London Fire Brigade has said its crews will remain at the scene for the rest of the day.

Station manager Graham Adams said: “Firefighters were on the scene within minutes of receiving an emergency call last night.

"They have worked extremely hard throughout the night to tackle this large fire and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the industrial site."

He continued: "Three industrial units have been badly affected by the fire and crews are currently working to limit the damage to a fourth unit.

"Conditions are challenging for firefighters today as the wind has really picked up and this is hampering their efforts."

Mr Adams added: “The fire is still generating a lot of smoke today, so we are advising local residents to keep doors and windows closed if they are being affected by smoke.

“We will be on scene for the rest of the day and once the fire is completely out, our fire investigation team will be on site to establish how the fire started.”

A number of road closures are in place around the industrial estate, including Long Drive. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unkown.

Fire crews from Northolt, Wembley, Southall, Ealing, Harrow and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

