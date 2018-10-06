Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While the people of Greenford slept, a team of firefighters worked for almost seven hours to control a huge blaze at a waste wood recycling plant.

Pictures from the scene show flames and smoke billowing from the plant on Station Road, which destroyed 100 tonnes of wood chips and an open-sided storage shed.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters worked from midnight until 7.19am on Saturday (October 6), when the fire was finally under control.

Crews will remain on the site throughout Saturday in order to "damp down" what remains of the plant, according to a tweet from the London Fire Brigade .

Fire station manager Richard Abbott said: "Firefighters worked hard throughout the night to prevent the fire spreading."

Crews from Northolt, Wembley, Southall and surrounding fire stations all pitched in to help tackle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated.