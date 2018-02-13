Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A massive warehouse fire in Greenford is likely to to hit rush hour traffic and travel in west London on Tuesday afternoon (February 13) as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

Roads in, around and serving the Long Drive industrial estate remained closed on Tuesday afternoon following the fire, which broken out shortly before midnight on Monday night (February 12).

Motorists have since been warned to expect delays and disruption in the area with Long Drive still shut in both directions at 2pm.

Nearby Chartwell Close has since reopened but Norwich Road remains closed following the fire. London Fire Brigade has already urged motorists to avoid the area.

According to TfL, there were also delays along the eastbound A40 Western Avenue while motorists should expect queues on the approach to Long Drive.

Rail and tube services running past the scene are not understood to be affected by the fire, which could be seen from miles around.

More than 120 firefighters have been battling the blaze which broke out at 11.30pm on Monday and London Fire Brigade has said its crews will remain at the scene for the rest of the day .

Station manager Graham Adams said: “Firefighters were on the scene within minutes of receiving an emergency call last night."

He continued: "They have worked extremely hard throughout the night to tackle this large fire and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the industrial site.

"Three industrial units have been badly affected by the fire and crews are currently working to limit the damage to a fourth unit."

Greenford fire: Fire crews to remain at scene of huge warehouse blaze in Long Drive throughout day

Mr Adams added: “The fire is still generating a lot of smoke today, so we are advising local residents to keep doors and windows closed if they are being affected by smoke.

“We will be on scene for the rest of the day and once the fire is completely out, our fire investigation team will be on site to establish how the fire started.”

(Image: Goolistan Cooper / TMS)

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

We will be bringing you live updates throughout the day via out dedicated live blog .

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .