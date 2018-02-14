The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists in the Greenford area have been warned to expect ongoing road closures on Wednesday morning (February 14) after a fire at a number of warehouse units.

Long Drive remains closed in both directions between the A40 Western Avenue and Norwich Road following the blaze, which started just before midnight on Monday night (February 12)

Nearby Chartwell Close and Norwich Road also continue to be affected, according to Transport for London (TfL)

Fire crews remained at the scene for a second night on Tuesday (February 13) to continue damping down pockets of fire.

At the height of the blaze at an industrial estate in Long Drive, there were more than 120 firefighters battling to bring the flames under control from 20 different fire crews.

Residents woke to plumes of thick black smoke billowing over their homes come Tuesday morning (February 13) as the fire raged through the night.

The fire was brought under control at 3.17pm and London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton praised firefighters for their hard work on Twitter.

She tweeted: "Excellent work by London Fire crews throughout last night and today fighting a very challenging, large scale fire in an industrial complex in Northolt.

"Great to speak to so many crews. Thank you to salvation army for feeding and watering us, we love seeing your smiling faces!

The brigade was called at 11.28pm and the first two fire engines were on the scene within five minutes of having received the 999 call. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

For a full recap of the fire as it developed, take a back through our live blog.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.