A number of road closures are in place following a huge fire at an industrial estate in Greenford.

Motorists can expect congestion in several areas as more than 100 firefighters continue to tackle the blaze at a number of warehouse units in Long Drive.

The fire started just before 11.30pm on Monday (February 12), said London Fire Brigade (LFB).

The eastbound A40 is reportedly slow on approach to Long Drive due to many vehicles intermittently stopping at the closure.

Long Drive is closed in both directions, as are Chartwell Close and Norwich Road.

There is heavy traffic on the A40 Western Avenue into town at Greenford Road (Greenford Flyover), with congestion back to West End Road (Polish War Memorial).

Nearby tube and train stations remain unaffected.

LFB is urging peoplee to avoid the area.

Station manager Ben King said: “This is a very visible fire with around a third of the building alight. We would advise nearby residents to keep their windows closed as there is a lot of thick smoke in the area.

“We have a lot of fire engines on the scene so people should avoid the area where possible."

He added: "Crews are working hard to prevent the fire spreading to other units. We are likely to be on scene for a number of hours.

"Firefighters have been on scene for four hours. We've brought in additional resources to assist efforts to contain the fire."

