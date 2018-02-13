Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 100 firefighters and some 20 fire crews worked through the night after four warehouse units at an industrial estate in Greenford went up in flames.

Huge plumes of thick, black smoke could be seen billowing over homes and the surrounding area come Tuesday morning (February 13), hours after blaze began.

Firefighters were called to the warehouse units in Long Drive after fire took hold shortly before midnight on Monday (February 12).

Flames were only brought under control at around 4pm on Tuesday.

Station manager Graham Adams, who was at the scene the following morning, said: "Firefighters were on the scene within minutes of receiving an emergency call last night."

He continued: "This is a massive industrial site and thanks to the hard work of our crews a number of businesses remain unaffected by the fire.

"Three industrial units have been badly affected by the fire and crews are currently working to limit the damage to a fourth unit.

"Conditions are challenging for firefighters today as the wind has really picked up and this is hampering their efforts."

(Image: @bogjosih)

He added: "The fire is still generating a lot of smoke today, so we are advising local residents to keep doors and windows closed if they are being affected by smoke.

"We will be on scene for the rest of the day and once the fire is completely out, our fire investigation team will be on site to establish how the fire started."

Firefighters are likely to remain at the scene for the rest of Tuesday (February 13), London Fire Brigade has said, and motorists are warned to expect traffic and travel disruption .

Station manager Ben King, who was at the scene overnight, said: “This is a very visible fire with around a third of the building alight."

(Image: Michaela Hapgood)

He continued: “We would advise nearby residents to keep their windows closed as there is a lot of thick smoke in the area.

“We have a lot of fire engines on the scene so people should avoid the area where possible. We are likely to be on scene for a number of hours.”

Motorists have since been warned to expect delays and disruption during the afternoon rush , with Long Drive still shut in both directions at 2pm.

The Brigade was called at 11.28pm and the first two fire engines were on the scene within five minutes of the Brigade receiving a 999 call.

(Image: @HaringeyLFB)

Fire crews from Northolt, Wembley, Southall, Ealing, Harrow and surrounding fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

We will be bringing you live updates throughout the day via out dedicated live blog .

