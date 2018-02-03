The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man was left with serious injuries after his head was violently stamped on during an incident between two groups of men at Green Park station.

On Wednesday (January 31), detectives from British Transport Police launched an appeal for information following the violent assault at the London Underground station.

Just after 11pm on December 17, police said there was "an altercation" on board a southbound Victoria Line train between two groups of males.

When the train arrived at Green Park, the groups spilled out onto the platform and officers said a 43-year-old man ended up on the floor.

While on the ground, he was approached by another man who “stamped on his head violently”.

The 43-year-old victim suffered serious injuries to his head, a BTP spokesman said.

Officers are now looking to speak with anyone who was in Green Park station at around 11pm on December 17 and saw the incident unfold.

In particular, they are keen to speak to two independent passengers who saw the full incident on Green Park station's platform.

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 529 of 17/12/17.

