A "greedy" Hayes businessman tried to dodge nearly £300,000 in tax when smuggling tonnes of shisha tobacco from India.

"Experienced trader" Harmit Singh, of Hayes End Drive, attempted to have 2,805 kilograms of Al Fakher branded shisha tobacco shipped from India to an address in Southall via the Port of Felixtstowe.

However Border Force officers seized the container as Singh has tried to evade £291,467.55 in duties and taxes from HMRC.

His Honour Judge David Goodin told Singh: “You have got yourself in this position through greed. As an experienced trader, by dodging the duty, with obvious enriching consequences to yourself, £300,000 has been lost to the exchequer, to this country.

"When you have a moment, pop into your local school or hospital and ask them what they could do with £300,000? Not that this concerned you."

A search of Singh's house uncovered that his company SS Importers (UK) Limited had been selling and distributing shisha tobacco in the UK.

The 43-year-old admitted excise fraud at Ipswich Crown Court and on February 16 was given a two-year suspended jail sentence.

Singh will also be required to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work and he will be fitted with an ankle tag and subjected to a curfew between 8.30pm and 6.30am.

The court also forfeited his tobacco and ordered him to pay £2,500 in costs at £200 a month as well as a victim surcharge of £100.

Judge Gooding continued: “You are a man who takes his responsibilities seriously and who only wants the best for his household.

"How ironic then that you have done your best to get sent straight to prison where you can be of no use to them at all.

“There is no sensible doubt at all that a man of your business acumen and intelligence knew that he wasn’t dealing with ‘a few smokes’. You knew that this was a significant amount (of tobacco).

“You slipped trying to make a fast buck and got caught. I have no doubt you are thoroughly ashamed.”

Shisha tobacco is a flavoured tobacco and used in shisha or hookah pipes.

Brett Wilkinson, assistant director of the Fraud Investigation Service at HMRC, said: “Criminals like Singh create an uneven playing field for legitimate businesses and put a burden on the honest majority. He thought his crime would go undetected but he was wrong.

“HMRC will continue to crack down on tax cheats who think stealing from the public is a legitimate way to do business. If you know of anyone committing tobacco fraud you can report them by calling our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”

