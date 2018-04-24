Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Figures from the RSPCA have revealed London has more cases of animal cruelty than anywhere else in the UK.

When comparing Greater London to counties and metropolitan areas, the animal welfare and protection charity said it was " the cruelest in the country".

The RSPCA was called out to 11,259 complaints of animal cruelty in Greater London in 2017, equating to around 30 calls every single day last year.

More than half this number were for incidents related to dogs - and that figure was higher than the total amount of calls made to the RSPCA concerning all animals in Kent.

In Greater London, there were 3,542 calls relating to cats and then 714 for horses.

The RSPCA also had to collect 20 horses in the capital to help them recover and recuperate from their ordeal.

Acting Superintendent Mark Miles, who is responsible for London and the south east region, said: “Our officers are stretched to the limits as we try to help all the suffering, sick and dying animals in Greater London.

“Even though I have been with the RSPCA for a very long time now, I am still shocked and saddened by the awful incidents of cruelty which our officers are dealing with day in and day out.

“The job of an RSPCA officer can be tough and emotionally very draining, but being able to rescue an animal from horrific neglect or brutal cruelty and know they are going to be given a second chance thanks to the tireless work of our staff and volunteers, is the reason we keep doing it.

“The work of the RSPCA family helps to transform the lives of thousands of animals in Greater London each year and we are so grateful to the public who report cruelty to us and continue to support our vital work.”

What does the RSPCA do?

In 2017, the RSPCA received more than a million calls to incidents of alleged animal cruelty across the country and investigated 141,760 complaints.

On 76,470 occasions, the charity issued advice an improvement notice. It also managed the prosecution of 696 people.

The charity's prosecution success rate was above 91% and it secured 1,492 convictions under the Animal Welfare Act and 602 orders disqualifying people from owning animals following prosecution for animal cruelty.

Bandit's story

(Image: RSPCA)

One example of the RSPCA's work in London last year was little Bandit, who was found dumped in a pet carrier bag in Westminster during the early hours of a cold and frosty morning in December.

The puppy was heard barking by a member of the public at around 2.20am in St John’s Wood. A bag had been placed at the top of some outside steps, and when the caller looked again the bag was at the bottom of the steps so they thought something was inside.

When they went out to check, Bandit’s head was sticking out of the bag, so they took him inside and called the RSPCA's hotline.

Bandit, a collie-type crossbreed who was thought to be around three months old, was wearing a black and white knitted coat and a leather collar and lead, but he was not chipped and did not have any identification tag.

RSPCA inspector Mike Beaman, who went to collect Bandit, said: “It was a freezing and frosty morning, and even though Bandit was wearing a coat he would have still been very cold.

"Bandit did not appear to have any health issues and first impressions were he had been a well-looked after puppy before he was abandoned.

"Whoever had owned him before had obviously spent money on buying him a coat, carrier, lead and collar, so it will remain a mystery as to why he was abandoned.

"But leaving a tiny puppy alone in the middle of street on such a freezing cold night is so irresponsible. Whatever reason, there is absolutely no excuse.”

(Image: RSPCA)

A happy ending

Bandit was cared for at one of the RSPCA's London hospitals before being transferred to the RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre.

Staff at the centre spent time building up Bandit's confidence and training him before he was rehomed with Lulu Jenkins and her array of other rescue dogs at their home in Hertfordshire.

Lulu said: “Bandit has come on really well with us and he’s mixed in well with our other dogs and animals.

“He goes to puppy training and seems to really enjoy it. He's a real delight to have and we are so pleased that he has joined our animal family. He's a real character.”