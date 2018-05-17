Great West Road in Hounslow was partially blocked following a "multi-vehicle collision" involving a bus on Thursday evening (MAy 17).
Metropolitan Police confirmed it was called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus and "multiple vehicles" in Great West Road at around 7.40pm.
According to TfL there are traffic delays between between Henly's Roundabout and Sutton Lane following the incident.
No reported injuries and traffic coping well following multiple-car collision with bus
Great West Road has partially re-opened and traffic is flowing well following a collision between a bus and at least five cars at 7.40pm this evening.
Road partially reopened
Great West Road has partially reopened after multiple cars and a bus collided at the junction with Vicarage Farm Road. The road is still blocked eastbound but traffic from other directions can pass the scene with care. The incident is affecting traffic between Cranford and Osterley and motorists are warned to expect delays.
Buses have resumed their normal routes following earlier crash
Bus routes diverted following a multi-vehicle collision between at least five cars and a bus in Great West Road have returned to normal.
"At least five other vehicles" involved in collision with bus
Metropolitan Police confirmed “at least five other vehicles” were involved in a collision with a bus in Great West Road at around 7.40pm.
Great West Road carriageway "fully blocked"
Part of Great West Road is “fully blocked” following a collision involving a bus and several vehicles.
A bus reported collided with several vehicles at the Great West Road junction with Vicarage Farm Road.
Crash at Vicarage Farm Road junction
Great West Road is partially blocked in Hounslow following a multi-vehicle crash involving a bus at the junction with Vicarage Farm Road on Thursday evening (May 17).
There are traffic delays in the area following the incident.