Great West Road in Hounslow was partially blocked following a "multi-vehicle collision" involving a bus on Thursday evening (MAy 17).

Metropolitan Police confirmed it was called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus and "multiple vehicles" in Great West Road at around 7.40pm.

According to TfL there are traffic delays between between Henly's Roundabout and Sutton Lane following the incident.

