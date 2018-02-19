Great West Road in Hounslow was partially blocked causing traffic delays and congestion following reports of a collision on Monday morning (February 19).

Motorists were warned the road was closed shortly after 8am at the junction at Hogarth Lane, Hounslow, causing queues from the Hammersmith Flyover back to Hogarth Roundabout.

Dorchester Grove, Church Street and Devonshire Road were all affected by congestion up to Chiswick Roundabout.

There was further delays reported in Great West Road at the junction with Sutton Lane due to out of order traffic lights.

We'll keep you posted on how the situation is progressing with live updates.

(Image: TfL)

