Great West Road in Hounslow was partially blocked causing traffic delays and congestion following reports of a collision on Monday morning (February 19).
Motorists were warned the road was closed shortly after 8am at the junction at Hogarth Lane, Hounslow, causing queues from the Hammersmith Flyover back to Hogarth Roundabout.
Dorchester Grove, Church Street and Devonshire Road were all affected by congestion up to Chiswick Roundabout.
There was further delays reported in Great West Road at the junction with Sutton Lane due to out of order traffic lights.
We'll keep you posted on how the situation is progressing with live updates.
No reported injuries following two-car crash
Metropolitan Police confirmed it was called to crash between two cars in Great West Road at 7.50am.
There were no reported injuries.
A Met Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 07.50am on Monday (February 19) to reports of a damage only collision on the Great West Road.
“There were no reported injuries.”
Bus route diverted following crash
Collision cleared
Tfl tweeted that the collision in Great West Road had been cleared and traffic was returning to normal
Video shows queuing traffic in Hammersmith
A TfL traffic camera captured queuing traffic in Hammersmith on Monday morning.
