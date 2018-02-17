Around 50 firefighters are tacking a huge fire at a building under refurbishment in Great Portland Street.
London Fire Brigade was called at around 1pm to the fire, near Oxford Street, sending 10 engines.
Images show large flames and thick smoke coming from the building, which is wrapped in scaffolding.
25 metre exclusion zone
A 25 metre exclusion zone has now been put in place in Great Portland Street. This is due to a number of gas cylinders involved in the blaze.
See footage of the fire
Here is a video of the fire in Great Portland Street from a witness at the scene.
10 fire engines & 50 firefighters tackling this blaze on Great Portland Street
Met Police are on the scene
The Metropolitan Police have advised people to stay clear of the area.
50 firefighters are tackling the flames at Great Portland Street