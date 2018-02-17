Around 50 firefighters are tacking a huge fire at a building under refurbishment in Great Portland Street.

London Fire Brigade was called at around 1pm to the fire, near Oxford Street, sending 10 engines.

Images show large flames and thick smoke coming from the building, which is wrapped in scaffolding.

We will be bringing you all the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story as it develops.

(Image: Mike Holt/PA Wire)

