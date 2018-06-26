Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters were called to Feltham to tackle a huge grass fire in the blazing summer sun on Tuesday afternoon (June 26).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to a grass fire "the size of three football pitches" in Watermill Way at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

An LFB spokesman said: "Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers tackled a grass fire on Watermill Way in Feltham.

"Three football pitches worth of grass land was damaged by fire.

The Brigade was called at 2.44pm and the fire was under control by 3.53pm. Fire crews from Twickenham, Heston and Feltham fire stations were at the scene."

The fire broke out on the same day LFB warned of a heightened summer fire risk as temperatures soared to scorching 27C in the capital.

With highs of 29C predicted in the capital in the coming days LFB has issued the following advice to Londoners.

How to avoid summer fires

Enjoy the sun sensibly

While a barbecue is the perfect treat for a hot summer’s day, the Brigade is also urging people to ensure they enjoy them sensibly

Dan Daly, Assistant Commissioner for Fire Safety, said: “We want people to have fun in the sun, but there are simple precautions Londoners should take to stay safe during a heatwave.

“Grass fires might not be what you associate with a fire risk in London, but we are called to a surprising amount every summer. If you smoke, make sure you fully extinguish cigarettes before you discard them as they could cause fires if they come into contact with dry grass and cause significant damage.

(Image: Google)

“Barbecues are also a very common cause of fires, especially when Londoners try and have them on balconies, which you should never do. Make sure you know the basics of barbecuing safely; light it well away from anything that could catch fire, keep an eye on it at all times and never use a barbecue indoors.”

Barbecue safety tips

Never use a barbecue indoors or on a balcony

Position your barbecue on level ground and keep it well away from anything that may catch fire (sheds, fences, trees, tents etc.)

Keep children, pets and garden games away from the barbecue

Have a bucket of water or sand nearby for emergency use

Never use a barbecue indoors or in a unventilated space as there is a real risk of creating dangerous Carbon Monoxide gas

People who are out enjoying the sun are also urged to be water aware and not to jump in to rivers, lakes, canals and ponds as there may be hidden dangers not visible above the surface.

Keep mirrors out of sunlight

With the hot temperatures and beaming sunshine expected to last into next week, the Brigade is also urging people to keep mirrors and shiny objects out of sunlight as sun rays can refract through them and cause fires.

Dan Daly added: “These sort of fires are not as rare as you would think and these types of fires are not an urban myth.

“Crystals, glass ornaments and items such as dressing table mirrors should be kept out of direct sunlight.

“Smoke alarms provide the earliest possible warning to a fire and we would urge people to have working smoke alarms fitted on all levels of their home and to test them regularly.