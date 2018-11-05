Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 70-year-old woman is in hospital after she suffered serious injuries in what police are investigating as a hit-and-run crash in West Brompton.

The grandmother remains in hospital getting treatment for injuries to her pelvis and arm more than two weeks aftet the crash on Friday, October 19.

Police were called to Redcliffe Gardens, close to the junction with Brompton Road, to reports of a woman being hit by a truck at 10.30am.

A Met Police spokesperson said "it is believed she ran out after her grandchild and was hit by the truck which failed to stop at the scene".

She was taken to hospital and her injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

The child was unhurt.

There have been no arrests.

Police in Kensington are investigating and asking anyone who witnessed the collision or events surrounding it to contact them on 0208 246 9264.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.