A grandmother who has endured an extremely tough couple of years has been given a new lease of life after joining a gym.

Margaret Holden, 72, from Belmont, in Harrow , was diagnosed with colon cancer in June 2016 following a series of routine tests.

She underwent surgery and then embarked on intense chemotherapy sessions which caused her to become very unwell.

Margaret was dealt another devastating blow after her brother, John, died suddenly following his own battle with cancer in October 2017.

But after being advised to join a well-being clinic to meet other cancer survivors, Margaret was introduced to Everyone Active GP referral trainer Richard Coker and she says it has transformed her life.

She said: "Quite simply, Harrow Leisure Centre has made me feel human again.

"Cancer makes you feel different to everyone else. Walking around with my family I felt detached from them and we no longer felt like a unit. It was difficult for them I could see that; they were on edge, unhappy.

"Despite my illness, the gym has knocked 20 years off me – physically and mentally. I thank my lucky stars that I went to the well-being clinic that day and met Richard. If I hadn’t, I don’t know where I’d be now."

Margaret had never before set foot in a gym, and exercising was the last thing on her mind, but she now goes three or four times per week.

She added: "I had no energy and didn’t want to be there, but Richard nicely ignored my protests and took me into the class.

"I found myself among people who were in the same boat as me.

"Everyone made us feel so welcome, Richard told me how much better I would feel if I gave it a try. I decided I would."

By joining the gym Margaret felt like she had met people she could relate to for the first time since her diagnosis.

She is now urging other people who have fought similar health battles to consider joining their local gym.

"I find it hard to speak about my experience but, as Richard said, if I can help just one other person it’s worth it," she said.

"It was a tragic journey that led me to my new social life and fitness regime."

The GP referral team at Harrow Leisure Centre is operated by Everyone Active in partnership with Harrow Council.