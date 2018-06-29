The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shocking photos taken in Mile End show smoke billowing out of a 22-storey tower block which caught fire on Friday afternoon (June 29).

Eight fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers were called to a serious flat fire at Grafton House, in east London, at 12.28pm.

Pictures taken at the scene show flames shooting out of the window of a 12th floor flat and smoke rising up from the building.

A statement from London Fire Brigade said: "Half of a flat on the 12th floor is alight.

"The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken more than 90 calls to the fire."

(Image: Felicity Hall)

About 44 people left the building before firefighters arrived and a further two people were led to safety by firefighters. There were no reports of any injuries.

Most of a three-roomed flat on the 12th floor was damaged by the fire and part of the balcony of the 13th floor was also damaged.

Firefighters from Bethnal Green, Shadwell, Stratford, Whitechapel and surrounding fire stations are at the scene and the cause of the fire is not known at this stage, a spokesman for LFB said.

People evacuated from Grafton House were told by Met Police on Twitter to make their way to a nearby community centre.

A spokesman for Bromley North Police said: "Residents of Grafton house E3 please make your way to the Merchant street community centre where u can get updates and support."

(Image: @kiyahsyeda)

The fire was under control under by 1.51pm.

Roads surrounding Grafton House were affected by the fire, with Wellington Way closed at the junction with Bow Road.

Motorists were warned to expect delays in the area while emergency services remained at the scene.

