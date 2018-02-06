Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

GPs in parts of West London are reporting very high numbers of consultations for flu-like symptoms.

Based on the rate of consultations compared to previous years, GPs in Hillingdon, Harrow and Brent were reporting that rates in the week to January 28 were very high, with very low rates elsewhere in west London.

Based on community surveillance, outbreaks of flu are likely decreasing in London, and numbers are are down from last year.

There were five new acute respiratory outbreaks reported in the region in the week to January 28, down from the previous two weeks, when there was 15 and six respectively.

The number in the week to January 28, was up from four reported in the same week in 2017, and up from one in the same week in 2016 and one in 2015.

The past six weeks have seen 33 acute respiratory outbreaks in places like care homes, hospitals and schools in the region, compared to 43 reported during the same period last year.

London is seeing medium rates of hospital admissions due to flu, with around two per 100,000 people in the week to January 28, with the rate continuing to rise from the end of last year.

As well as this, significantly higher than expected numbers of deaths of over 65s were being seen in London in the week to January 28.

Based on GP consultation rates for influenza-like illnesses, flu in England is still at medium activity rates, with 52.1 consultations per 100,000 people in week 04 compared to 54.1 per 100,000 in week 03.

By age group, the highest rates were seen in 45-64 year olds (65.5 per 100,000) and 15-44 year olds (52.8 per 100,000).

Across England, 173 new acute respiratory outbreaks have been reported in week to January 28 compared to 229 in the previous week.

Of these 33 outbreaks tested positive for influenza A (unknown subtype), while 45 tested positive for influenza B, and two were a mix of both types.

Influenza is caused by a virus, which was first identified in 1933.

There are two main types that cause infection, influenza A and influenza B. Influenza A is usually a more severe infection than influenza B.

The influenza virus is antigenically unstable and new strains and variants are constantly emerging. Each year one or two subtypes of influenza A may be in circulation and one type of influenza B.

Internet-based surveillance of influenza-like illness in the general population is undertaken through the FluSurvey, a project run jointly by PHE and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The overall ILI rate (all age groups) for week 04 was 71.2 per 1,000 (233/3,271 people reported at least 1 ILI) (Figure 3) compared to 81.5 per 1,000 in week 03.

In the week to January 28, there were 177 new admissions to ICU/HDU with confirmed influenza reported across the UK. A total of 30 deaths were reported to have occurred in the week to January 21 in the UK.

Since the week ending October 8 (week 40), a total of 1,552 new admissions and 193 confirmed deaths have been reported in the UK.

In England these admissions were at a rate of 0.39 per 100,000 compared to 0.53 per 100,000 in the previous week for England data, this is above the high impact threshold of 0.31 per 100,000.

In the week to January 28, there were 757 hospitalised confirmed influenza cases reported from 21 NHS Trusts across England, with a rate of 7.66 per 100,000 compared to 8.25 per 100,000 in the previous week, this is above the very high impact threshold of 4.20 per 100,000.

A total of 4,618 hospitalised confirmed influenza admissions have been reported since week 40.

The symptoms of flu can appear very quickly and include headache, fever, cough, sore throat, aching muscles and joints.

Complications include bacterial pneumonia, and can be life threatening especially in older people and those with certain underlying health conditions.

