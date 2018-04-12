Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Are you a fitness fanatic or someone looking to get back on your feet?

Well now you can get into shape while also doing a good deed, by joining a new concept known as the GoodGym.

It's all about giving you the motivation to keep fit - and at the same time giving back to the community and reducing social isolation.

Here's all you need to know about the GoodGym and how to join.

What is GoodGym?

The GoodGym is a community of runners who combine getting fit with doing good. It motivates an individual to exercise as well as making a difference to someone else's life and fits around your own schedule.

There are three categories you can get involved in:

Mission runs - to run to help older people with one-off practical tasks



Coach runs - for people to run regularly to see an isolated older person



Group runs - to run to help community projects

How does it work?

Mission runs

You run from where you are to the home of an older person. Here you will meet other runners and help to complete a task the elderly person may be struggling with. Examples of tasks include changing a lightbulb, doing some gardening or moving furniture.

Coach runs

This is where an older person becomes a coach because they help motivate you to run. You can run regularly to the older person's home and spend time with them before running back. This can also fit around your own schedule and won't take much of your time, but will make a huge difference to an elderly person.

Group runs

This is all about running in a group to a local community project in need of some help. It runs once a week for 90 minutes. During this time the group run to the local community organisation where they work hard digging, lifting, scraping and clearing for a good cause. Then on the run back, they take part in a fitness session before ending with some exercise tips from a qualified trainer.

A new fun fitness group operates free runs out of Chiswick Town Hall every Wednesday.

Am I fit enough?

There's a GoodGym run that's right for everyone - if you can run for 15 minutes, you're good for any of the runs. If you think you can't or you're worried, go along to a starter session. Anyone can join, whatever their level of running.

Where can I join a GoodGym?

The GoodGym is active in a number of west London boroughs including Westminster , Hounslow, Brent, Hammersmith and Fulham , Ealing and Richmond .

How much does it cost?

It's free but most people make a monthly donation of £9.95 to help cover the cost of running the charity, however no-one has to.

What should I take?

All you need is something to put on your feet that you can run in! You can store any bags at the start point, and appropriate work tools will be provided if necessary.

More details

Visit the Good Gym website , email them or call 0203 432 3920.

