The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a wine store in Kew , with thick dark smoke seen billowing from the shop front.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to reports of The Good Wine Shop, in Royal Parade, being on fire on Wednesday morning (April 18).

Half of the ground floor shop, which has residential flats above, was damaged during the blaze.

An LFB spokesperson confirmed they were called at 7.50am and sent four fire engines and 21 firefighters to the scene.

They said: "There were no reports of any injuries.

"The fire was under control at 9.27am. Fire crews from Richmond , Chiswick , Acton and Heston fire stations attended the scene.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."

(Image: @sgzmd/Twitter)

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .